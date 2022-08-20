CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#Janmashtami#KoffeeWithKaran#AsiaCup2022
Home » News » India » House Collapses Due to Heavy Rains in J-K's Udhampur; 2 Minors Killed
1-MIN READ

House Collapses Due to Heavy Rains in J-K's Udhampur; 2 Minors Killed

PTI

Last Updated: August 20, 2022, 12:47 IST

Udhampur, India

The bodies of both the minors, aged between two months and one-and-a-half year, were recovered by the rescuers. (Photo: ANI)

The bodies of both the minors, aged between two months and one-and-a-half year, were recovered by the rescuers. (Photo: ANI)

The mud house collapsed in Tikri block's Samole village during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday

Two minors were killed after their mud house collapsed due to heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, officials said on Saturday.

The mud house collapsed in Tikri block’s Samole village during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. The bodies of both the minors, aged between two months and one-and-a-half year, were recovered by the rescuers, officials said.

They said several other houses in the area were also damaged. Police and revenue officials are on the spot and further details are awaited.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags:
first published:August 20, 2022, 12:47 IST
last updated:August 20, 2022, 12:47 IST