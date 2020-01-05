English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
House Collapses in East Delhi's Gandhi Nagar, Two Injured
The fire department said a call about the incident was received at around 4.45 pm after which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
A house collapse in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar. (Image: Twitter/@ANI)
New Delhi: Two persons were injured after a house collapsed in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area on Sunday, a Delhi Fire Service official said.
The fire department said a call about the incident was received at around 4.45 pm after which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fitbit Versa 2 Review: No Surprise That Google Really Wanted to Own This Brilliance
- Vichhoda Book Review: Harinder Sikka’s Exploration of Tender Love Beneath Tough Exteriors
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite Officially Announced: Specifications, Features and More
- India vs Sri Lanka | First T20I to be Dress Rehearsal for IPL Games: Assam Cricket
- 6 Renditions of Faiz Ahmed Faiz's 'Hum Dekhenge' Before IIT-Kanpur's Anti-Hindu Probe