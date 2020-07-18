House of Family in Hospital with Covid-19 Burgled Near Kolkata

Jewellery worth lakhs and Rs 50,000 in cash were burgled from a house near Kolkata on Saturday after most of the family members had to be admitted

to the hospital with COVID-19, police said.

The incident happened in the early hours in South 24 Paraganas district's Pujali area, they said. Four members of the family are in hospital after they tested positive for COVID-19, police said.

They were tested and found to be positive after a member of the family died of the disease recently, a senior police officer said. A woman and child were at the house when the incident took place, he said, adding that they were asleep.

The woman noticed the burglary after she woke up in the morning, he said. The burglars broke in and decamped with golden ornaments worth several lakhs and Rs 50,000 in cash from the house, the officer said.

Locals alleged that despite the area being declared a containment zone there was no police patrolling. Police said an investigation has been started and efforts are on to nab those behind the incident.

A similar incident happened at a house in the same area a few days back after all the members of that family were taken to a quarantine centre.

"We are checking the modus operandi of the gang involved in the incident and hope to track them soon," the officer said.