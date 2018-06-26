House of Pathargarhi Leader Raided in Jharkhand; Tribal Books Seized

The residence of Pathargarhi movement leader, Yusuf Purti, was raided on Tuesday by Jharkhand police, even as he is on the run after facing sedition charges for declaring ‘self-rule’ in 62 state villages.While police remained tip-lipped on the recovery, sources in the department said that they have seized several books, boxes and other belongings from Purti’s house in Khunti’s Udburu village.He was supposed to participate in an event to declare self-rule in neighbouring Ghagra village when the police raided his house.As the leader of the gram sabha, Purti had laid foundation stones of a parallel bank and education board for tribals on June 3 this year. The village residents had installed monoliths at the entrance and declared Independence from India.The administration believes that such movement is due to widespread illiteracy, forcing the government to initiate massive awareness campaigns.After the recent gangrape of five NGO workers in Kochang village, the police have cracked down on the leaders of the movement. Additional Director General (ADG) RK Mallick had said the women were assaulted under a conspiracy hatched out of vengeance by John Jonash Tidu and ruled out that the perpetrators were moved by strong sexual lust.Other movement leaders like Balram Samad have accused the police of trying to frame them and denied involvement in the incident. However, Purti chose to remain silent on the issue.