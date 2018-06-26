English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
House of Pathargarhi Leader Raided in Jharkhand; Tribal Books Seized
While police remained tip-lipped on the recovery, sources said that they have seized several books, boxes and other belongings from Purti’s house in Khunti’s Udburu village.
File photo of Pathargarhi leader Yusuf Purti
Ranchi: The residence of Pathargarhi movement leader, Yusuf Purti, was raided on Tuesday by Jharkhand police, even as he is on the run after facing sedition charges for declaring ‘self-rule’ in 62 state villages.
While police remained tip-lipped on the recovery, sources in the department said that they have seized several books, boxes and other belongings from Purti’s house in Khunti’s Udburu village.
He was supposed to participate in an event to declare self-rule in neighbouring Ghagra village when the police raided his house.
As the leader of the gram sabha, Purti had laid foundation stones of a parallel bank and education board for tribals on June 3 this year. The village residents had installed monoliths at the entrance and declared Independence from India.
The administration believes that such movement is due to widespread illiteracy, forcing the government to initiate massive awareness campaigns.
After the recent gangrape of five NGO workers in Kochang village, the police have cracked down on the leaders of the movement. Additional Director General (ADG) RK Mallick had said the women were assaulted under a conspiracy hatched out of vengeance by John Jonash Tidu and ruled out that the perpetrators were moved by strong sexual lust.
Other movement leaders like Balram Samad have accused the police of trying to frame them and denied involvement in the incident. However, Purti chose to remain silent on the issue.
Also Watch
While police remained tip-lipped on the recovery, sources in the department said that they have seized several books, boxes and other belongings from Purti’s house in Khunti’s Udburu village.
He was supposed to participate in an event to declare self-rule in neighbouring Ghagra village when the police raided his house.
As the leader of the gram sabha, Purti had laid foundation stones of a parallel bank and education board for tribals on June 3 this year. The village residents had installed monoliths at the entrance and declared Independence from India.
The administration believes that such movement is due to widespread illiteracy, forcing the government to initiate massive awareness campaigns.
After the recent gangrape of five NGO workers in Kochang village, the police have cracked down on the leaders of the movement. Additional Director General (ADG) RK Mallick had said the women were assaulted under a conspiracy hatched out of vengeance by John Jonash Tidu and ruled out that the perpetrators were moved by strong sexual lust.
Other movement leaders like Balram Samad have accused the police of trying to frame them and denied involvement in the incident. However, Purti chose to remain silent on the issue.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
-
How Family Pressures Drove a Same-sex couple in Gujarat to Commit Suicide
-
Saturday 23 June , 2018
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
-
Friday 22 June , 2018
‘Feel Sorry KM Joseph Could Not Be Elevated Despite My Best Efforts’: Justice Chelameswar
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
How Family Pressures Drove a Same-sex couple in Gujarat to Commit Suicide
Saturday 23 June , 2018 Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
Friday 22 June , 2018 ‘Feel Sorry KM Joseph Could Not Be Elevated Despite My Best Efforts’: Justice Chelameswar
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
Thursday 21 June , 2018 World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Steve Smith Lands in Canada for First Taste of Cricket Since 'Sandpaper Gate'
- Katrina Kaif 'Knows Exactly' How It is Going to 'End' for Alia Bhatt With Ranbir Kapoor
- India to Take on New Zealand in Women's World T20 Opener
- Hina Khan Sets Pulses Racing in a Strapless Playsuit For Her Recent Photoshoot; See Pics
- Shilpa Shetty Kundra Looks Ravishing in a Amit Aggarwal Saree at UK-India Awards 2018; See Pics