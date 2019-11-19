Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

House of World's Shortest Woman Jyoti Amge Burgled in Nagpur

Jyoti Amge is the world's smallest living woman with a height of 62.8 centimeters (2 ft 0.6 inch), according to the Guinness World Records.

PTI

Updated:November 19, 2019, 11:26 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
House of World's Shortest Woman Jyoti Amge Burgled in Nagpur
File photo of the world's shortest woman. (Image: PTI)

Nagpur: Burglars decamped with cash and jewellery worth Rs 60,000 from the house of worlds shortest woman Jyoti Amge here on Tuesday, police said.

The theft in Jyoti Amge's home in the Nandanvan area took place between 1 am and 3.30 am, they said. Jyoti Amge (25) along with her mother and father had gone to the USA to attend a function.

As she was arriving at the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in the wee hours, her brother Satish Amge and wife locked the house and went to receive Jyoti Amge and her parents.

Grabbing the opportunity, unidentified thieves entered her house after breaking open latch of the front door and made off with three gold rings and Rs 15,000 cash kept in the almirah, police said.

In all, cash and jewellery worth Rs 60,000 were stolen from the house, they said.

The family came to know about the theft when they returned home at 3.30 am and found the lock of the main gate broken.

Staff of the Nandanvan police station rushed to the spot after being informed by the family about the theft. Police conducted panchanama (on spot inspection) and registered a case.

On the basis of a complaint filed by Jyoti Amge's brother, an offence under IPC sections 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 457 (house-breaking) was registered by the Nandanvan police.

A police officer said they were checking CCTV footage of the area to identify the culprits. The accused apparently used car tools to break open the almirah, he said.

Jyoti Amge is the world's smallest living woman with a height of 62.8 centimeters (2 ft 0.6 inch), according to the Guinness World Records.

She was one of the participants in TV reality show "Bigg Boss 6". Her wax statue has been installed in Celebrity Wax Museum in Lonavala, a hill station in Pune district.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram