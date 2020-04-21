Take the pledge to vote

Housekeeper Employed with Lok Sabha Secretariat Tests Covid-19 Positive; Hospitalised

The infected man had not attended office the last few days. He had symptoms of fever, cough and breathing problems and was found to be COVID-19 positive.

PTI

Updated:April 21, 2020, 9:23 PM IST
Housekeeper Employed with Lok Sabha Secretariat Tests Covid-19 Positive; Hospitalised
File photo of Parliament House.

New Delhi: A housekeeper working with the Lok Sabha Secretariat has tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted to hospital, sources said here.

The infected man had not attended office the last few days. He had symptoms of fever, cough and breathing problems and was found to be COVID-19 positive, they added.

"The infected housekeeper, who still has two years to retire, has been admitted to the special ward at the Safdarjung hospital here," a Lok Sabha official told PTI.

Eleven members of his family have been tested for the virus and the results are awaited. The sources said that his son, who was also tested, is a contractual employee of the Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) and is engaged in the annual maintenance of security gadgets at the Lok Sabha.

"The Lok Sabha Secretariat is expected to do contact tracing and route mapping of his son also," he said. Local civic authorities have quarantined his house in central Delhi, the sources added.

They said the infected housekeeper had visited the RML hospital to get a routine check-up, including for heart ailment, around 10 days ago. It was probably during this visit to the hospital that he got infected, his family members feel.

Incidentally, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariats had on Monday resumed work after a gap of almost three weeks, ever since the lockdown came into effect.

