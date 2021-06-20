'Houses Submerged, Rivers Touching Danger Mark': Bihar on High Alert After Heavy Rainfall in Nepal

Heavy rainfall in Tarai region of Nepal has led to flash flood in areas of North Bihar i.e. districts as West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj & Saran. Kosi region of Bihar is also on high alert to a sudden rise in water levels of river Kosi & Gandak. Floodwater has started gushing in these rivers, touching the danger mark, and gates of Dams & reservoirs have been opened to contain the danger of any possible breach.

According to the MET department, the flood situation in north Bihar might worsen as heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted in the region in the coming 3-4 days.

According to experts, these are early floods as the flood in these regions usually starts from mid-July. Severe monsoon rain & cloud burst in Nepal, especially in the catchment area of these rivers led to these early flash floods. Many blocks of these 4 affected districts are engulfed in floodwater & houses and highways are submerged. Some villages had waist-level floodwater flowing with strong currents. It has washed away kutcha houses made of mud and thatched roofs.

Rivers as Gandak and Burhi Gandak in Bihar are flowing above their danger levels. Looking at the situation all the 36 gates of the Valmikinagar Gandak barrage were opened by the administration.

Rescue and relief in these affected areas have already begun & NDRF & SDRF deployed in full force. Relief camps have started functioning & people have started moving to higher & safer locations.

Experts believe the worst is yet to come. It all depends on how the monsoon behaves in the coming weeks & how much rain Nepal receives. If the cloud burst happens again in the Himalayan Kingdom, then Bihar certainly will have tougher days ahead.

