News18» News»India»Housing Society Watchman Held for Stalking 14-year-old Girl in Mumbai
1-MIN READ

Housing Society Watchman Held for Stalking 14-year-old Girl in Mumbai

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

Police was approached by members of the housing society who had seen the 40-year-old watchman stalking the teen several times, an official said.

A watchman of a plush residential complex in Amboli in Mumbai's Andheri area has been arrested for allegedly stalking a 14-year-old girl living there, police said on Sunday. Police was approached by members of the housing society who had seen the 40-year-old watchman stalking the teen several times, an official said.

"However, when we contacted the girl's family, they refused to lodge a complaint. But we took cognizance of the incident, registered a case and arrested the man on Friday under POCSO and IPC provisions," he added.


