How a 10-year-old Girl Wrote PM Modi an Email Seeking an Appointment and Got One

For 10-year-old Anisha Patil, it was like a dream when she visited the Parliament and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

Anisha, who is the daughter of Ahmednagar Member of Parliament Dr Sujay Vikhe Patil and the grandaughter of veteran Maharashtra leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, apparently had been desperate to meet the PM Modi and had been asking her father to take her along. But Patil had to explain to her that what she was asking was a difficult task since the prime minister was a busy man and may not be able to give her an appointment.

Seeing no other way out, little Anisha one day logged on to her father’s laptop and sent a email to the prime minister.

In the mail, she wrote, “Hello Sir, I am Anisha and I want to really come and meet you.”

The little one’s joy knew no bounds when the reply came: “Daud ke chali aao beta (please hurry)."

And when the Vikhe Patil clan landed at the Parliament, PM Modi’s first question was, “Where is Anisha?"

Then sauntered in Anisha visibly delighted and in awe upon meeting the prime minister. She was brimming with questions including ones about his spacious and opulent office.

“Is this your office? How big is your office! Do you sit here the whole day?" the questions never stopped the entire time she was there.

Prime Minister Modi who enjoys children’s company and is known to be quite adept at handling their idiosyncracies with ease, patiently answered all her quesrries.

He told her that the office they were in was the one he used during the Parliament session.

“But I am here today to meet you and I want to talk to you," he told the awestruck girl.

During the 10 minute meeting, Anisha and PM Modi discussed a wide varitety of topics ranging from sports, studies and their personal areas of interest.

Her departing repartee, however, was the highlight of their meeting.

She asked PM Modi, “You from Gujarat, so when will you become the President of India?"

PM Modi burst into laughter, so did everyone else present.

