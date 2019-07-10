How A Charitable Association's Campaign is Fixing Water Scarcity in Gujarat's Junagarh

Ahmedabad: In order to encourage rain water harvesting, a charitable trust in Gujarat is offering Rs 1500 to every households and apartments which have installed rain water harvesting system.

Shree Khimji Jamnadas Chhatrala Charitable Trust in Junagadh has launched the campaign where around 100 households came forward to participate.

The trust claims that the people have actively participated in the campaign. The mission of the trust is to maximise rain water harvesting during this monsoon.

“We are getting good response from the residents and we aim to cover 2000 borewells in Junagadh this year. So, that ample of rain water go into borewell and recharge ground water”, said Bhavin Chhatrala, a member of the trust. He added that the water situation in the locality is worsening every year as the resident are mostly dependent on ground water with some apartments having more than two borewells.

“We have seen that most houses or apartments have pipes fitted to bring water from terrace to ground. They just need to connect it borewell in their compound by joining another pipe”, adds Chhatrala another member of the trust.

The connection of the rainwater costs less than Rs 2000. The amount awarded by the trust encourages water conservation and also help fixing the water crisis.

The trust also assists in installation by providing specialized plumbers.

The ground water exploitation was alarmingly high in Junagarh. Many borewells in the area have dried up. As a result people have to purchase water from water tankers at a higher rate of Rs 6000 for 10,000 litres. According to Chhatrala when the trust office’s borewell dried up then they came up with the idea of providing the monetary assistance. It is not only cheaper way but also a permanent solution to water scarcity.

Jodhabai Soradhiya, a resident of Junagarh has been conserving rain water for over 10 years. He said, “I have rain water harvesting system since 10 years and we drink rainwater throughout the year and now we have fitted rain water harvesting system to recharge borewell too. I wish that not even a single drop of rainwater goes outside my home”.