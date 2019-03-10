English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
How a Punjab Man Was Reunited With His Pakistani Bride, Courtesy Samjhauta Express
The wedding preparations had begun a year ago but were stalled for the past two weeks due to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.
Palwinder Singh and Kiran Cheema tying the knot in Anand Karaj ceremony.
Chandigarh: Cutting across tensions between the two countries in the wake of the aerial dogfight post Pulwama attack, a Punjab man tied the knot with his Pakistani bride on Saturday.
The couple’s love story began in 2016, when Kiran Cheema (27), a resident of Sialkot in Pakistan’s Punjab province, had boarded the Samjhauta Express from Lahore to attend a family wedding at Patiala’s Samana town. There, Kiran met 33-year-old Palwinder Singh for the first time.
The duo bonded instantly and eventually decided to solemnize their relationship in a private wedding ceremony in Ambala. Singh, who lives in Tepla village in Ambala with his family, is also a distant relative of Kiran.
The wedding preparations had begun a year ago but were stalled for the past two weeks due to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. With the suspension of the Samjhauta express services and the cancellation of air tickets, the wedding was almost on the verge of getting postponed.
However, on Thursday Kiran and her immediate family members reached Ambala via Samjhauta Express. Due to cross-border tensions, most of her family members failed to accompany her to India.
Anand Karaj ceremony at the gurdwara brought Kiran and Parwinder together in holy matrimony.
Now, Kiran and Palwinder only pray for peace and stability between the neighbouring countries so that their respective families can freely meet each other.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
