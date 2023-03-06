CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Umesh Pal Murder'Peeing' on Flight CaseTN Migrant WorkersHoli 2023Delhi Ashram Flyover
Home » News » India » How a Queen's Vow to Honour Her Husband Ensured Water Was Never Wasted | Day 6 With 'Garvi Gujarat'
2-MIN READ

How a Queen's Vow to Honour Her Husband Ensured Water Was Never Wasted | Day 6 With 'Garvi Gujarat'

By: Nivedita Singh

Edited By: Apoorva Misra

CNN-News18

Last Updated: March 06, 2023, 09:48 IST

Ahmedabad, India

Adalaj Ni Vav is a five-storey stepwell made of locally available sandstones. (Nivedita Singh/News18)

Adalaj Ni Vav is a five-storey stepwell made of locally available sandstones. (Nivedita Singh/News18)

Rani Roopba agreed to marry Muslim ruler Mohammed Begda, to whom her husband had lost in battle, but put a condition that he has to first complete the stepwell. However, after the construction was over, she visited the structure and killed herself in the well

We have often heard that every drop of water is precious, but how many of us ensure that it is never wasted? Well, a 500-year-old stepwell in Gujarat has made sure that the precious resource is not squandered.

Adalaj Ni Vav, a five-storey stepwell made of locally available sandstones, was News18’s first stop on Day 6 of our trip with the IRCTC-operated ‘Garvi Gujarat’ train.

Though every part of the stepwell was fascinating, what the reporter found most interesting was the focus on water conservation.

There is no dearth of stepwells in India but among the features that make Adalaj Ni Vav unique is the story behind it — a tale of a queen’s love and dedication for her dead husband’s dream. (Nivedita Singh/News18)
RELATED NEWS

The Vav, also famous as the Rudubai Stepwell, has various small gullies and channels around it so that no water is spilt when a bucket is carried up. Each and every drop of water that falls on the floor will eventually find its way back to the well or the garden, ensuring zero wastage.

There is no dearth of stepwells in India but among the features that make Adalaj Ni Vav unique is the story behind it — a tale of a queen’s love and dedication for her dead husband’s dream.

According to a local guide, Rana Veer Singh of the Vaghela dynasty wanted to build the stepwell for his people so that they would have enough water.

However, before this could happen, his kingdom was attacked by Mohammed Begda, a Muslim ruler of a neighbouring kingdom. In the battle, Singh died after which Begda wished to marry Singh’s wife Rani Roopba.

The queen agreed to marry Begda but put a condition that he has to first complete the construction of the stepwell started by her husband.

Begda, who had fallen in love with the queen, agreed. However, Rani Roopba had different plans. After the construction was completed, she visited the structure and killed herself in the well.

The Vav is the only stepwell that has three entry points — stairs from three sides meet at the first storey. The meeting point is surrounded by four rooms, which is also a unique feature of the monument.

The next stop was Sabarmati Ashram, the residence of Mahatma Gandhi and Kasturba as well as the place from where Gandhi started his Dandi March. Behind the ashram flows the calm and quiet Sabarmati River.

The other places we visited during the day were Gandhi’s Dandi Kutir and Akshardham Temple.

Sabarmati Ashram was the residence of Mahatma Gandhi and Kasturba as well as the place from where Gandhi started his Dandi March. (Nivedita Singh/News18)

According to officials, Dandi Kutir is India’s largest and only museum built on the life and teachings of one man, Mahatma Gandhi. It shows the journey of Gandhi from Mohan to Mahatma. This museum is designed with sophisticated technologies combining audio-video, 3-D visuals, 360-degree shows and the display is used to showcase varied knowledge.

The day ended with a visit to the majestic Akshardham temple. It is an intricately carved stone structure that stands amid sprawling gardens set in a 23-acre plot.

On the seventh day with the IRCTC-operated Bharat Gaurav ‘Garvi Gujarat’ train, which started its eight-day journey on February 28, News18 will visit Sun temple and Rani ki Vav in this western Indian state.

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
Nivedita Singh
Nivedita Singh is a data journalist and covers the Election Commission, Indian Railways and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. She has nearly se...Read More
Tags:
  1. Adalaj Ni Vav
  2. Akshardham Temple
  3. Dandi March
  4. Garvi Gujarat
  5. gujarat
  6. IRCTC
  7. kasturba
  8. Mahatma Gandhi
  9. Mohammed Begda
  10. Rana Veer Singh
  11. rani ki vav
  12. rani roopba
  13. Rudubai Stepwell
  14. sabarmati ashram
  15. sabarmati river
  16. Sun Temple
  17. vaghela dynasty
first published:March 06, 2023, 09:48 IST
last updated:March 06, 2023, 09:48 IST
Read More