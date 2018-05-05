English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
How a Scamster Faked Facebook Profile of CBDT Chairman to Extort Money
The profile also asked the victims to deposit the sums of money at a bank account in the name of Vinayak Dilip Behelkar and provided other details like the account number, IFSC code, etc.
Image for representation only.
New Delhi: An imposter created a fake Facebook profile of Central Board of Direct Taxes and Customs Chairman Vanaja N Sarna and was extorting money from people, News18 has learnt.
The CBDT office received numerous complaints regarding the matter. The allegations in the complaint were that the CBDT chairman has been threatening them on Facebook and demanding money.
The profile also asked the victims to deposit the sums of money at a bank account in the name of Vinayak Dilip Behelkar and provided other details like the account number, IFSC code, etc.
The screenshots of the chats of the profile with the victims was also provided to the police.
"The imposter is using my name, credentials, pictures on the Facebook profile, which is fake, for nefarious ends and extorting money," said the CBDT chairman.
After receiving the complaints, the chairman first came to know about the fake profile on 10th April this year and has been internally enquiring on the profile since then.
On May 4, Sarna met Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and gave her complaint. The police chief transferred the matter to the Special Cell unit and an FIR under section 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act was registered.
Further probe in the matter is on.
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
