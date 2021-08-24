How A Soccer Match Proved to be Death Knell for Top Lashkar Terrorist, Aide in J&K

In a swift and covert operation, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday eliminated two most-wanted terrorists who were accused of several killings of civilians and security personnel.

Besides the killing of several political activists, the two terrorists — identified as self-claimed chief of The Resistance Front (a frontal outfit of Lashkar-e-Taiba) Abbas Sheikh of Kulgam and his second-in-command Saqib Manzoor, who was self-claimed district commander of the LeT — were also involved in the killing of advocate Babar Qadri, who was shot dead at his residence in Srinagar last year.

The operation to eliminate the two terrorists was kept a secret and only a handful of officers were informed. The team that carried out the operation was also handpicked by senior officers who planned and executed the operation.

Sources said police had been following the activities of the two terrorists for the past few days during which they came to know that the duo would visit the Khad Factory Ground in Alochi Bagh to watch soccer matches played between the local teams.

Sources said the two also used the opportunity to brainwash the youth to pick up the gun and join terror ranks.

They also added that before the operation was planned and executed, it was ensured that there was zero collateral damage and two terrorists after being surrounded were given ample opportunity to surrender.

