How a Tweet Helped This 80-year-old Woman Selling Idlis for Re 1 Get a Gas Connection

New Delhi: An 80-year-old woman in Coimbatore finally secured an LPG connection after union minister for petroleum, natural gas and steel Dharmendra Pradhan came across a tweet shared by Anand Mahindra on Tuesday.

The woman, Kamalathal, runs a small shop and sells idlis for a price of Re 1 to make it affordable for the workers in the village. Mahindra noted in the tweet that Kamalatha used wood burning stove to make idlis and said, “I notice she still uses a wood burning stove. If anyone knows her I’d be happy to invest her in the business and buy her an LPG fuelled stove.”

One of those humbling stories that make you wonder if everything you do is even a fraction as impactful as the work of people like Kamalathal. I notice she still uses a wood-burning stove.If anyone knows her I’d be happy to ‘invest’ in her business & buy her an LPG fueled stove. pic.twitter.com/Yve21nJg47 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 10, 2019

Union minister Pradhan on September 10 came across the tweet and instructed the officials to ensure an LPG connection for Kamalathal. This was at the time when Pradhan was in the gulf countries to attend a conference and some bilateral meetings.

A day later, the woman received the fuel connection and an image of the same was shared by Pradhan.

“Salute the spirit and commitment of Kamalathal. Glad to having helped her through local OMC officers in getting LPG connection. Society must empower such hard working people who defy all odds,” he tweeted.

Salute the spirit and commitment of Kamalathal. Glad to having helped her through local OMC officers in getting LPG connection.Society must empower such hard working people who defy all odds. https://t.co/ZBCsnPqdpA — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) September 11, 2019

