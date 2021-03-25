How an NGO is Accomplishing The Atmanirbhar Bharat Dream in Maharashtra's Udgir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi government’s flagship programme Atmanirbhar Bharat is started to make the country self-reliant, he identified economy and infrastructure as key drivers for it. Time and again PM Modi emphasized that making the country self-reliant is the only way to make the 21st century belong to India.

In the small town of Maharashtra’s Udgir, an NGO named Salaat Minorities Social and Welfare Society, known for its initiative of roti and kapada, Udgir is accomplishing the dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

In November 2020, Salaat Minorities and Welfare Society started Aadhar Multiple Disabilities Training Center Udgir. This centre is providing vocational training for disabled students (divyang students) with hostel facilities and every other basic needs, and some of the students are preparing for various competitive exams.

Aadhar Multiple Disabilities Training Center has started multiple courses for divyang students and the centre is providing training on making flower pots by using waste material, computer typing for the visually impaired, tailoring and spoken English. Moreover, the centre is conducting acupressure training by an expert doctor for the students.

In February 2021, the centre conducted an exhibition of flower pots made by a batch of 25 students, out of which 23 are blind girls and two boys are handicapped.

One of the visually impaired students, Pallavi Madhukar Jadhav, is learning how to make flower pots from wastage. She belongs to Nanded and her father is a labourer. She told News18 that she wants to become self-reliant in life and “the society has given us confidence and we are trying to do our best”.

Another student Mukta Ashok Sul, who belongs to the Latur district of Maharashtra said that his father is working as a farmer in their native place Pangaon Village in Renapur Taluka who hardly earns Rs 30,000 a year. Mukta is learning flower pot making and he assured that it will help him to earn around Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 every month.

Radha Tejerao Kamble is a visually impaired girl, who lives in Kherda Village of Bidar in Karnataka, and her father is running his own business but his annual income is not more than Rs 40,000. Therefore, Radha decided to work hard to bear the expenses of her family, but it is not an easy task for her. She came to know about Aadhar Multiple Disabilities Training Centre of Udgir and she decided to learn flower pot making there. She shifted to Udgir and the centre provided her hostel facility. Radha hopes that she will earn Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000 in a month by selling flowers pots.

The President of Salaat Minorities Social and Welfare Society, Asad Jamal, said: “The organisation is working for the upliftment of divyang students as without the development of divyang, we won’t be able to convert our dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat into reality.”

While talking with News18.com over a telephone, Secretary Shaik Gous said Salaat Minorities Social and Welfare Society is working to provide jobs to the divyang students who have completed computer training courses.

Treasurer of the society Khurshid Aalam said that all courses running by the Centre are completely free, they are providing a hostel facility for the students from other parts of Maharashtra, and also from Karnataka and Telangana.

The society`s Adviser, Arshad Ahmad Hussain, told News18, that Prime Minister Narendra Modi also appreciated the work done by Salaat Minorities Social and Welfare Society during April last year.