How Anand Mohan Narula, an Indian, Mooted the Idea of World Post Day

Every year, October 9 is celebrated as World Post Day to increase awareness about the importance of postal services and the people involved in them. World Post Day has become even more important in recent decades as the internet has replaced most of the postal services. When the internet came around the 1990s, there were predictions that the world wide web would leave the 120-year-old postal system a redundant entity. Though postal services are not gone completely, there is surely a need for revival.

In India, the government has declared October 9-15 as National Post Week to spread awareness about postal services and their importance among people.

History

October 9 marks the anniversary of the Universal Postal Union (UPU). UPU was established on October 9, 1874, in Switzerland. Since then, the postal system has spread all over the world. In earlier days, the postal system was used to send important documents and personal letters to loved ones. But with the advent of the internet, the nature of the postal services also changed, and today it also includes delivery of online shopping packages.

Indian Connection to World Post Day

India has an important role in the establishment of this day. Anand Mohan Narula, who was part of the Indian Contingent at Universal Postal Union Congress in Tokyo in 1969, mooted the idea for World Post Day. Since then, World Post Day is celebrated across the world on October 9.

The day is celebrated to inform people about the contribution of the postal system to global development. A special exhibition showing different postage stamps is also organised at various places.

The theme for World Post Day 2021

The theme for this year is ‘Innovate to Recover’. People need to take a pledge to make efforts to save and improve the postal system. As the world is going digital in everything, the UPU has urged everyone to restore the old glory of postal services.

