How Bad is Covid-19 Situation in India? A Grim Snapshot of The Deadlier, More Virulent Second Surge

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhanon Saturday chaired a high-level review meeting with the health ministers of 11 states and UTs to review measures being taken for the prevention, containment and management of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, West Bengal, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh are reporting an unprecedented spike which is putting a huge strain on the health infrastructure.

So, just how bad is the second wave? A press release issued by the Centre on the meeting paints a morbid picture.

On April 12, India reported its highest single-day spike which was also the highest number of daily new cases reported in the world.

India contributed 22.8% of the total cases reported worldwide on the same day.

The current growth rate of 7.6% in new cases is 1.3 times higher than the growth rate of 5.5% reported in June last year.

Sharp rise of 10.2% in the number of deaths.

Widening gap between cases and recoveries shows infection is spreading at a much faster rate.”

11 States/UTs have already crossed their highest daily case threshold with some districts like Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Nashik, Thane, Lucknow, Raipur, Ahmedabad and Aurangabad also following the same pattern.

What is being done?

Dr Harsh Vardhan also detailed the corresponding rise in Health Infrastructure to cope with the crisis.

TESTING From just 1 lab at the start of the pandemic, we now have 2,463 labs that have a combined daily testing capacity of 15 lakh.

HEALTHCARE INFRA A three-tier health infrastructure is in place to treat Covid-19 patients according to severity – 2,084 dedicated Covid Hospitals (of which 89 are under the Centre and the rest 1995 with States), 4,043 dedicated Covid health centres and 12,673 Covid Care centres.

VENTILATORS A fresh supply of the lifesaving machines is being sent to Covid-ridden states: 1,121 ventilators to Maharashtra, 1,700 to Uttar Pradesh, 1,500 to Jharkhand, 1,600 to Gujarat, 152 to Madhya Pradesh and 230 to Chhattisgarh.

VACCINE SHORTAGE Total Consumption of vaccines so far (wastage included) is approximately 12, 57,18,000 doses against the 14.15 crore doses provided by the Centre to the states. Another 1.16 crore to be delivered by next week.

