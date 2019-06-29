How Bengaluru’s Growing Water Needs Threaten Rivers in Western Ghats and Survival of Locals

Bengaluru: India’s information technology (IT) and start-up capital Bengaluru is facing severe water crisis for some time now. To fulfil the ever-increasing demand for water, the government is now eyeing the water of the Sharavathi and Aghanashini rivers located in the Western Ghats. However, locals and environmentalists are outraged by the idea.

The general perception is, earlier when the government decided to construct a big dam in Linganamakki in 1965, the locals sacrificed their rich agricultural land. Most of them have not received any compensation till date. And now, they are being asked to give away their leftover water.

While the Sharavathi mainly river flows through Shimoga district, Aghanashini is from its neighbouring district of Uttara Kannada. According to the Bengaluru master plan, the total population of the city is expected to cross 21 million by 2031 and the megalopolis will face acute shortage of water. At present, two-thirds of the city’s water needs are met by the Cauvery river and the remaining through groundwater.

As there is a cap on using the Cauvery water for Bengaluru and the changing rain pattern of Kodagu district where the river has its source, the government is trying to look beyond and eyeing rivers in the central part of the Western Ghats.

The Sharavathi flows through only two districts — Shimoga and Uttara Kannada — before joining the Arabian Sea. Its total length is just 128km but it carries an enormous quantity of water during monsoon and helps generate 25% of the state’s total power production. The total area of Sharavathi basin is almost 3,000sqkm in Shimoga district.

The first dam, Hirebhaskara or Madenuru, was built on the Sharavathi in 1948 and a bigger dam to generate more power, Linganamakki, was built in 1965. After the Linganamakki dam was completed, Jog Falls — the fifth highest waterfalls in the world — lost much of its beauty because the dam prevented the free flow of water in the downstream of the river. Its majestic beauty reappears only during the monsoon these days.

In 2014, the Thyagaraja committee recommended that the state government get Sharavathi water to Bengaluru and the current JD(S)-Congress government is studying the feasibility of such a plan.

Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, who also holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, said the state government was preparing a detailed project report and would take a call only after that.

He told News18 that getting Sharavathi water to Bengaluru was technically possible. Water from the Nethravathi or Ettina Hole rivers, which are expected to quench the thirst of parched Chikkaballapura and Kolar districts, could also be used for Bengaluru. As the Ettina Hole river can spare just 2 tmc feet for the city, getting Sharavathi water to Bengaluru was a necessity, the deputy CM said.

However, environmentalists argued that the cost of pumping Sharavathi and Aghanashini water to Bengaluru would be too steep and the city must rejuvenate over 600 small and big lakes in and around Bengaluru to meet its ever-growing water needs.

The total capacity of Linganamakki dam is 151 tmc feet and the reservoir has not reached its maximum storage capacity since 2014.

“The available water is not enough even for power generation. If they divert 30 tmc feet to Bengaluru, power generation will be hit. It is the cheapest source of power in Karnataka. The dam was a part of first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s grand industrialisation policy. It has fulfilled his dream by making Karnataka a highly industrialised state in India. The power from the Sharavathi has made Bengaluru what it is today. The Karnataka Power Corporation Limited or the KPCL is not in favour of this proposal,” said a senior official at the KPCL.

All turbines at the Sharavathi project currently generate over 1,600 Mega Watt (MW) power, which is expected to reach 2,000 MW. Since the Linganamakki dam was built only for hydel power generation, water in the reservoir should not be used for any other purpose, a local said.

Some even blamed big contractors’ lobby behind the proposal. However, Parameshwara said the project was at the conceptualisation stage and all aspects would be taken into serious consideration before going ahead with it. The government’s proposed project has left Malenadigas (those living in the Malnad region) angry and residents of Uttara Kannada and Shimoga have decided to take to the streets against it. There will be protests across the districts and a bandh in Shimoga on July 10.