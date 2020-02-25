How Big is America? Which is Your Favourite Cartoon? Kids' Questions Galore for US First Lady

New Delhi: How big is America? Is it very far? Which is your favourite cartoon? These were some of the questions posed by kindergarten students to US First Lady Melania Trump who visited a Delhi government school on Tuesday.

The First Lady, who spent over an hour at Sarvodaya Co-Educational Senior Secondary School in south Delhi, also interacted with students from other grades.

At an activity room for kindergarten students, she joined the tiny tots who were engaged in clay modelling. Encouraged by their mentor to pose questions to the First Lady, an excited girl asked, "How big is America?" "Is United States very far," asked another girl.

Smiling at the questions, Melania answered their queries and asked them what they were making with clay. Moving to the another group of students who were playing with building blocks, the First Lady joined them in the activity.

"What do you do as the First Lady," asked an excited girl. Melania giggled at a little boy's question about which was her favourite cartoon character.

"Tom and Jerry is my favourite," she replied. Melania also meditated with class 4 students in their "Happiness Class".

"I am feeling very relaxed," she said after the brief meditation as part of "mindfulness" activity.

The 'Happiness Class' was started by the Aam Aadmi Party in 2018. As part of the programme, students are taught various activities, including meditation, street plays, basic obedience and aims to reduce anxiety and stress levels among children.

Melania Trump arrived in India on Monday with US President Donald Trump, who is on a two-day visit to the country.

