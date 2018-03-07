GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

How Can Boys in Low-waist Jeans Protect Sisters, Asks Rajasthan Women Panel Chief

The concept of 'zero' figure was in vogue among girls, she said and asked what had happened to the boys. They are wearing earrings and looking like girls, the state women's panel chief lamented.

PTI

Updated:March 7, 2018, 9:55 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
How Can Boys in Low-waist Jeans Protect Sisters, Asks Rajasthan Women Panel Chief
Representative Image (Photo: Tony Alter/Flickr)
Jaipur: Broad-chested men, about whom women once dreamt of, are no longer visible, Rajasthan Women's Commission chairperson Suman Sharma said on Wednesday as she wondered how boys in low waist jeans could protect their sisters when they cannot even handle their trousers.

Sharma, who expressed her sartorial grouse at an event organised on the eve of the International Women's Day, also advised women that they should not feel so "unbound" in the name of freedom that an imbalance is created in the society.

"There was a time when every girl used to desire a man, who has a broad chest and thick chest hair. But today, no broad-chested man can be seen and they wear sagging jeans. "How can one, who can't even handle his jeans, protect sisters?" Sharma, a former chief of the state BJP's women's wing, asked.

The concept of 'zero' figure was in vogue among girls, she said and asked what had happened to the boys. They are wearing earrings and looking like girls, the state women's panel chief lamented.

"I am not criticising...but we need to change this. We need to prepare boys with broad chests and it is our responsibility and the responsibility of mothers to inculcate values among the children," Sharma said.

Continuing in the same vein, she added that even women, "in the name of freedom", should not feel so "unbound" that any "imbalance" in family or society is created. "Women, too, cannot go a long way if they leave the men behind," she said, adding that both are "parallel" to each other and this system should not be disturbed.

"Therefore, balance should be there in the society, and women should take a pledge that we will inculcate values in our children and play a positive and constructive role in building a good society," the state women's panel chief said.

Also Watch

  • Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
  • Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus First Impressions Review: Best of Samsung?
    Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus First Impressions Review: Best of Samsung?
  • Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
    Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
  • Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger​
    Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger​
  • Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Review (First Ride)
    Friday 02 February , 2018 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Review (First Ride)
| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES