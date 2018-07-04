How Can Saplings Replace Full-Grown Trees? HC Pulls up Authorities Over Delhi Redevelopment Plan

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday observed that felling over 16,500 tress to build multi-storey accommodation for the proposed redevelopment of six South Delhi colonies was akin to “leaving the city to die”.Prohibited authorities from cutting down or taking away trees till July 26, the next date of hearing on a plea against felling of trees for housing projects, the court asked how a sapling could replace a full-grown tree.“If Delhi needs that they (buildings) be dismantled, they will be dismantled. You can’t leave the city to die like this,” a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar said.It also asked why everyone needs to be given space in Lutyens’ Delhi when the peripherals of the national capital have sufficient vacant land, and added that “the mantra is decongestion”.Taking note of a submission that Delhi was running out of groundwater, the court asked the Centre and the city government how they proposed to water the saplings that were going to replace fully grown trees under the compensatory afforestation policy.“Delhi government shall explain how a fully grown tree could be equated with 10 saplings? How long will a sapling take to grow as a tree?” the HC asked.Questioning the Centre on its redevelopment scheme, the court asked how permission was granted to change a two-storeyed building, meant for two families, into an eight-storeyed building.“What do you mean by redevelopment? This is your scheme. Replacing a two-storeyed building with an eight-floor building, this is what you call redevelopment,” the bench said.“From where do you get water for such eight-floor buildings? What amount of garbage will be generated? Where is parking and what about air pollution? You don’t apply your mind to planning,” the bench said.The counsel, appearing for the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC), tasked with redeveloping half-a-dozen south Delhi colonies, claimed that no garbage was going out of the construction site.The court was also of the opinion that the construction was an impediment for ambulances and patients in reaching the two super speciality hospitals — AIIMS and Safdarjung — in the area. “There will be traffic jam at the main gate of the colonies. Two major hospitals are at the intersection. How will people reach AIIMS and Safdarjung hospital? You must have done an Environment Impact Assessment. Show it to us,” it said.It also sought to know the density of the area and said after laying infrastructure, including road, water, electricity, garbage system, macro-level planning is done. “How can you amend the master plan retrospectively after developing a colony?” The court asked the DDA to place before it all the schemes of redevelopment.The court granted time to ministries of environment and forest and housing, the Delhi government, NBCC, DDA, Delhi Jal Board, NDMC and other authorities to file their response on the petition, which has sought setting aside of the terms of reference (ToR) and Environmental Clearance (EC) granted to the housing project by the environment ministry, claiming it would lead to felling of over 16,500 trees.The bench also sought details as to how much space has been given for commercial activities.The court said there was a need for the presence of experts related to these issues and appointed environmentalist M C Mehta as amicus curiae in the matter.The Delhi government standing counsel told the court that the government has started the process of revoking and reviewing the permission granted to cut trees for the projects.The court was hearing a PIL by orthopaedic surgeon Dr Kaushal Kant Mishra against felling of trees for housing projects in six south Delhi colonies — Sarojini Nagar, Naoroji Nagar, Netaji Nagar, Thyagaraja Nagar, Mohammadpur and Kasturba Nagar. A similar issue is also pending before the National Green Tribunal (NGT).The petition has claimed that planting of saplings in another location as compensatory afforestation would not reduce the burden that would be put on the environment due to the large-scale felling of trees.It has claimed that saplings would be a “poor substitute” for the fully grown trees that would be felled for the housing projects.The issue of felling of trees became a political flashpoint between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with both the parties blaming each other for the permission granted to the project.(With PTI inputs)