English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
How Can Someone Earning Rs 8 Lakh Be Called Poor? Tejashwi Lambasts 10% Quota Law
The leader from Bihar predicted that the hastily passed reservation bill will meet the same fate as the demonetisation exercise of the government.
Image:Twitter
Loading...
New Delhi: Calling the move to introduce a 10 percent quota for the economically poor among the upper caste as hasty, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav wished to know from the Modi government how can a person earning Rs 8 lakh a year be considered poor. Those earning less than Rs 8 lakh a year are eligible to avail the quota benefits.
"You tell me how can someone earning Rs 8 lakh a year be called poor. It means the person is earning Rs 66,666 a month, can he really be called poor. It's a strange mathematics. It also means that the person is paying a 20 percent tax on the same which amounts to Rs 72,500 a year. The person who can pay Rs 72,500 as tax is being given reservation by this government. Hail the intellectuals, Hail Modi," Tejashwi tweeted.
The leader from Bihar predicted that the hastily passed reservation bill will meet the same fate as the demonetisation exercise of the government. The demonetisation move was criticised all around for being hasty and ill-informed, which caused immense hardships to people after the government banned Rs 500 and Rs1000 currency notes overnight.
"We are against the way the reservation for upper castes has been pushed through. There has been no study, no survey, no commission report. The government just tinkered with the Constitution and had its way. The hastily introduced bill by the casteist Modi government will meet the same fate as demonetisation," Tejashwi said in another tweet.
The RJD leader also complained that the Bahujan samaj has been asking for the reservation to be increased from the current 50 percent, but nothing has been done for the same. He said the upper caste people have had it so easy as they got the reservation without even asking for it.
The RJD leader also pointed out the duplicitous nature of those who were earlier bitter critics of the reservation and used to call it charity but today they have no qualms in accepting the same for themselves.
The new reservation law provides 10 per cent reservation for people who have an annual income of less than Rs 8 lakh, or people who own less than five acres of farm land, or people who have a house less than 1,000 sq feet in a town (or 100 sq yard in a notified municipal area).
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
"You tell me how can someone earning Rs 8 lakh a year be called poor. It means the person is earning Rs 66,666 a month, can he really be called poor. It's a strange mathematics. It also means that the person is paying a 20 percent tax on the same which amounts to Rs 72,500 a year. The person who can pay Rs 72,500 as tax is being given reservation by this government. Hail the intellectuals, Hail Modi," Tejashwi tweeted.
The leader from Bihar predicted that the hastily passed reservation bill will meet the same fate as the demonetisation exercise of the government. The demonetisation move was criticised all around for being hasty and ill-informed, which caused immense hardships to people after the government banned Rs 500 and Rs1000 currency notes overnight.
"We are against the way the reservation for upper castes has been pushed through. There has been no study, no survey, no commission report. The government just tinkered with the Constitution and had its way. The hastily introduced bill by the casteist Modi government will meet the same fate as demonetisation," Tejashwi said in another tweet.
The RJD leader also complained that the Bahujan samaj has been asking for the reservation to be increased from the current 50 percent, but nothing has been done for the same. He said the upper caste people have had it so easy as they got the reservation without even asking for it.
The RJD leader also pointed out the duplicitous nature of those who were earlier bitter critics of the reservation and used to call it charity but today they have no qualms in accepting the same for themselves.
The new reservation law provides 10 per cent reservation for people who have an annual income of less than Rs 8 lakh, or people who own less than five acres of farm land, or people who have a house less than 1,000 sq feet in a town (or 100 sq yard in a notified municipal area).
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PM Modi has Spent Last Four Years and a Half Proving Me Right, Says Shashi Tharoor at JLF 2019
- PWL: Vinesh Phogat Scripts Another Dominating Win as Mumbai Cut Short Haryana's Winning Streak
- Patralekhaa Opens Up on Dating Rajkummar Rao for 8 Years, Shares How the Two Fell For Each Other
- Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar Get Married in Maharashtrian Style, See Pics
- Mercedes-Benz V-Class Luxury MPV launched in India, Prices Start From Rs 68.40 Lakh
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results