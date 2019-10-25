Brother of Air Hostess Who Killed Herself Questions BJP over Support for Haryana’s Gopal Kanda
Speaking to CNN-News18, brother of airhostess who committed suicide while accusing Haryana MLA Gopal Kanda of harassment criticises the BJP for courting the legislator in its attempts to reach the majority mark and form the government after this week's assembly elections.
File photo of Sirsa MLA Gopal Kanda. (Image : PTI)
New Delhi: The brother of an air hostess who committed suicide and blamed Haryana legislator Gopal Kanda tore into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday for wooing the controversial legislator in its bid to retain power in the state.
Kanda is the chief of the Haryana Lokhit Party and won this week’s assembly polls from Sirsa. He was one of the MLAs flown to Delhi for a meeting with the BJP after the incumbent party led by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar fell six seats short of the majority mark.
“How can you give power to someone who is involved in a case of destroying and killing somebody?” said Ankit Sharma, brother of 23-year-old Geetika Sharma who was found hanging from the ceiling of a room in Delhi in 2012.
Kanda was arrested in August 2012 after Geetika, a former employee with his now-defunct MDLR airlines, took her own life while accusing him of harassment. He was a minister in the Congress government of Bhupinder Singh Hooda when the case came to light. Following widespread protests led by the BJP, Kanda was forced to resign and evaded arrest for days. The businessman-politician was charged with rape, abetment to suicide, criminal conspiracy and criminal intimidation, and was jailed in the case for a year. The rape charges were dropped in 2014 and he was released on bail. In February 2013, Geetika and Ankit’s mother too committed suicide.
“There is a charge sheet against him of 1,800 pages which is full of evidences on what he did to my sister, how he destroyed her life…But that charge sheet is of no use if you don’t have a trial on time,” Ankit said, while speaking to CNN-News18. “I’ve suffered this loss for the last seven years and I’m still suffering. I still suffer when I go to a courtroom and see this person being treated like a VIP. It kills me inside.”
Kanda was associated with the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) when he decided to contest the 2009 Haryana assembly polls. When the INLD did not give him a ticket, he fought as an independent candidate and won. As the Congress party fell short of majority, he pulled in other legislators to make up the numbers and went on to become a minister.
The Congress too attacked the BJP on the issue, accusing the party of double-speak.
“Once upon a time, the BJP took out rally against Gopal Kanda demanding his resignation and arrest. Now they are desperate to take his support in Haryana, he is accused of rape and murder. Where is Beti Bachao Beti Padhao now? This is a disgrace... Is he purified by supporting BJP,” the party tweeted. BJP sources said Kanda will not be made a minister even if he supports the government.
Ankit also hit out at the ruling party’s Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao slogan, calling it fake.
“I’m just requesting those people who are approaching him to just see his past, see what he did with someone’s life,” he said, while accusing Kanda of destroying evidence and turning witnesses hostile.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Stop Tearing Other Women Down: Did Selena Gomez Just Shield Ex-beau Justin Bieber's Wife Hailey Baldwin?
- If You Have These 17 Apps on Your Apple iPhone, Delete Them Now
- Watch: Horrifying Video Shows Snake Trying to Eat Dead Snake as It Gets Stung By Wasp
- Apple Watch Saves Canadian Woman from Potential Sexual Assault in Her Home
- Harry Maguire Forgot He Was Manchester United's Captain as Referee Has to Call Him Over for Coin Toss Before Partizan Match