Captain Amarinder Quelled Rebellion. But How Long Can He Fight the Silent Battle?

Those who know Captain Amarinder Singh warn that his silence carries more weight than his words. The normally exuberant Captain who does not mince words has been silent for long, not willing to say a word against the new Punjab Congress chief, Navjot Singh Sidhu, or his supporters. But when nearly 32 MLAs, including ministers met at Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa’s home in Chandigarh demanding that the CM should be changed, the Captain realised it was time for another battle but with silent guns.

His resolve to fight back was strengthened when Sidhu tweeted a picture of himself with some of the dissident MLAs at the Congress office, saying he would take their matter up to the top leadership.

Back in Delhi, sources say, Gandhis were in no mood to get involved in this round of dissidence. Sonia Gandhi asked state in charge Harish Rawat and KC Venugopal to settle the matter not wishing to meet the rebels. When late Tuesday night, around seven MLAs issued a statement that they did not want any change of CM it was clear that the Captain had got cracking.

According to sources, Captain’s close aides had begun calling the MLAs asking them to retract. They were also told that this would anger the Congress high command and their chances of receiving tickets could be jeopardised. Sukhwinder Singh Danny Bandala, one of the working presidents appointed by Sonia Gandhi, Navjeet Cheema, Satkar Kaur began to issue statements that they were not aware that a meeting was called at Bajwa’s house to remove Captain as the CM.

Among those sticking to their demand is Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary Pargat Singh who feels and fears that he may be denied a ticket by Captain Amarinder and prefers to be on the safe side and be with Sidhu.

There are two ways in which Captain and his aides could fight back: They have started questioning why those ministers who demanded that CM should be changed are still part of the cabinet. “If they don’t want him as CM then they should not be in his cabinet as well.” Two, as the chorus grows for tough action against Malvinder Singh Mali and Pyare Lal Garg for their comments on Pakistan, there is every possibility that an FIR may be filed against them. This would be the CM’s way of making it clear to the dissidents that they can’t mess with the Captain.

There is a sense now among the top leadership that it’s time to now rein in Sidhu. With several of dissident MLAs now backtracking, there is a lesson too for Sidhu. In politics, each day is a new day.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here