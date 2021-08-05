How Centre's Aug 5 Move Reduced Terror Strikes in Kashmir. But Resurgent Taliban, a New Worry

The Kashmir-based political parties have been observing August 5 as ‘black day’, ever since Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated and lost its special status two years ago. However, a central government data suggests that the move has proved to be a huge success in improving law and order situation in the Valley. There has been a 32% reduction in terror incidents this year as compared to the corresponding period in 2020 and 59% reduction in 2020 compared to 2019, according to Ministry of home affairs.

G Kishan Reddy, in his previous told has MoS Home, had told Parliament in the Budget session that before August 5, 2019 — from June 29, 2018 to August 4, 2019 (402 days) — the number of terror incidents were 455, while post August 5, 2019 — from August 5, 2019, to September 9, 2020 (402 days) — the number of incidents were 211.

In terms of recovery of arms and ammunitions too, the numbers show improvement. In 2018, 47 AK series rifle with 3,135 rounds of ammunition were recovered at the LOC. In 2019, this number fell to three and 30 respectively. In 2020, 50 AK series rifles were recovered along with 6,861 rounds of ammunition. Similarly, 12 UBGLs recovered in 2018, zero in 2019 and 10 in 2020. The hand grenades and IEDs recovered 2020 were also more in number — 11 hand grenades in 2018, zero in 2019 and 187 in 2020; recovered IEDs were three each in 2018 and 2020, and none in 2019

Ceasefire violation, as per MHA, has been lowest ever in the last few months ever since the DGMOs (Director General of Military Operations) of India and Pakistan decided to cease fire along LOC from February 24 midnight.

In March 2021, zero incidents were reported while in April 1 came to light, three in May and two in June — this compared to 380 cases in January and 278 in February. In January of 2018, 408 cases were reported, while 216 in 2019 and 394 in 2020. Summers of 2020 saw an average of 400 incidents of ceasefire violations, while soon after Kashmir’s special status ended, there were an average of 300 violations between August and December 2019.

Lieutenant General B S Raju, in an earlier interview to News18, had said that currently the Valley has the lowest number of terrorists seen this decade. “Think we have been able to get militancy down in fair numbers. As on today, we are looking at 125 plus local militants and 90 foreign militants. The total number of militants is one of the lowest in the past one decade. And we will like to keep it that way or reduce it further for peace to prosper in the Valley," Raju said.

Rebutting criticism from PDP, NC and others about restrictions, central government functionaries point out that improved law and order has meant restoration of internet, release of political prisoner and setting up of a committee to look at the possibility of release of those incarcerated in other states as well as those detained under PSA.

However, security grid officials are wary of the impact that a resurgent Taliban could have on the Valley’s law and order situation. Officials say Pakistan’s scrutiny at the FATF is also coming to an end and that could change the current situation where lesser number of foreign terrorists are seen infiltrating.

“Drone is the new challenge," an officer said. While government has asked DRDO to expediate R&D for anti-drone technology, Home minister Amit Shah has also given specific instructions to plug the gaps in the fencing on international border to prevent infiltration.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here