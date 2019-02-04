LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

How CM Yogi Convinced Mauritius Prime Minister to Take Holy Dip at Kumbh

CM Yogi said that the Mauritius Prime Minister faced 'filth' when he took the holy dip in 2013, but was impressed with the cleanliness this time.

News18.com

Updated:February 4, 2019, 6:40 PM IST
How CM Yogi Convinced Mauritius Prime Minister to Take Holy Dip at Kumbh
Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth offers prayers at Bade Hanuman temple in Prayagraj. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Claiming that the river Ganga has been made pollution-free, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said at this year’s Kumbh, the Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth couldn’t stop himself and took a dip in the river.

“In 2013, the Prime Minister Mauritius came to Kumbh & went to Sangam for the holy dip but came across filth,” he said, terming the incident as ‘unfortunate’.

CM Yogi further said that this time he insisted the Mauritius Prime Minister to take the holy dip. “He had no plan for it, but when he saw the cleanliness, he couldn’t stop himself and took a dip with his family,” CM Yogi said.

Jugnauth took the holy dip at Kumbh on January 24 and wished for stronger relations with India. He was accompanied by his wife Kobita Jugnauth and led a 25-member delegation from Mauritius visiting Sangam, the Bade Hanuman temple and Kumbh’s newly developed integrated command and control centre.



| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Loading...
Loading...
