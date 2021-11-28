How Delhi Policce Is Waning off Drug Addiction Issues of the Youth, Rehabilitating Them In Society by Giving Jobs

Delhi police in the northwest district have provided jobs to as many as 80 unemployed youths, of the total 500 who had been imparted skill development training over the past year. Most of these men have been placed with hospitals or private companies. The initiative, senior officials said, aims to mainstream these youths, provide them with skill training to generate employment opportunities and rehabilitate those who are drug addicts.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani, who kick-started the initiative, said the objective is to wean these youths away from criminal activities or drug abuse and add them to the mainstream of society.

“Apart from skill development training, a special drug de-addiction campaign was also launched in the north-west district under ‘Nasha mukt Bharat abhiyan’. This month-long campaign comprised of drug awareness seminars and sensitization programmes, with the help of which at least three out of 20 youths, who were registered in various de-addiction centres, has so far recovered fully from drug addiction," Rangnani said.

The DCP said these special drives were launched in areas of Sangam Park, Jahangirpuri, Wazirpur and Maurya Enclave, in association with various volunteers and NGOs.

“During our special drive in Jahangirpuri area, three youths, identified as Imran, Sahil and Azharuddin, successfully recovered from drug addiction completely. More than 20 youths have so far registered at various drug de-addiction centres, and are undergoing rehabilitation process," the officer added.

The DCP said they have also taken action against drug peddlers in the area. In the last month, 12 persons were arrested in the North-West district under NDPS Act and 18 persons were booked under COTPA Act, she said.

