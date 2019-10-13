'How Did Gandhi Commit Suicide?’ Exam Question Baffles Class 9 Students in Gujarat
Another question in an exam asked Class 12 students to write a letter to district police chief complaining about 'the rise in sale of liquor and the nuisance created by bootleggers'.
Ahmedabad: A question in a school exam on how Mahatma Gandhi committed suicide has shocked the Gujarat education authorities, prompting them to initiate an inquiry into it.
Another question about bootlegging in dry Gujarat has also irked the education officials.
"Gandhijiye aapghaat karwa maate shu karyu?" (how did Gandhiji commit suicide?) was the question asked in Gujarati to Class 9 students during an internal assessment examination of schools run under the banner of 'Sufalam Shala Vikas Sankul', an official said.
The Sufalam Shala Vikas Sankul is an organisation of some self-financed schools and educational institutions getting government grants in Gandhinagar.
Another question in an exam paper of Class 12 students was about "writing a letter to district police chief complaining about the rise in sale of liquor in your area and nuisance created by bootleggers".
"A cluster of self-financed schools and those getting grants included these two questions for internal assessment exams held on Saturday. These questions are highly objectionable, and we have initiated an inquiry. Action will be taken after the report comes in," Gandhinagar's district education officer Bharat Vadher said.
The question papers were set by the management of these schools, run under the banner of Sufalam Shala Vikas Sankul, and the state education department had nothing to do with it, he added.
