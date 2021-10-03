How Did Narcotics Reach Mumbai Cruise Ship? What About Those Who Took Drugs? NCB Clears the Air

After detaining 10 persons during a raid on a passenger cruise ship in Mumbai yesterday night, the Narcotics Control Bureau is investigating the source of drugs, while some of the detainees in the matter are likely to get relief in the case, sources in the probe agency told News18.

“Those who have only consumed narcotics and not traded, will be produced before the special NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) court at 11am. If quantity (of drugs) is not huge, they can get bail under NDPS Act, but they need to sign a bond,” sources in the probe agency, familiar with the developments, said.

The sources also said that NCB is currently looking for the source of the drugs and therefore it is investigating the matter. It added that the detention has been done to know how did the drug got in the cruise.

The investigation in the matter is likely to take some time as the police is looking for the supply chain in the case, the sources added.

Around 10 persons were detained after a passenger cruise ship anchored in Mumbai was raided where drugs were being used, an official said on Sunday. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is also among those being questioned by the NCB in the case, multiple top sources told News18.

The NCB sleuths, who raided Cordelia cruise after it departed from Mumbai, seized drugs such as cocaine, hashish and MD. NCB sources from Mumbai told News18 that the ship was to depart on Saturday for Goa. The agency’s Mumbai zonal director, Sameer Wankhede, received a tip-off, after which he and a team boarded the ship, posing as passengers.

“The agency has detained 8 to 10 persons. They were brought to the NCB office in south Mumbai and questioned till early morning," he said.

Talking to reporters at the entrance of the NCB office, Wankhede said, “We have intercepted some persons and their investigation is on. It will be premature to say anything as of now." When asked about the names of the detained persons linked to a celebrity, he refused to comment.

In an official statement, the NCB said, “On the basis of specific information, the officials of NCB Mumbai conducted a raid on Cordelia cruise which was bound from Mumbai to Goa on 02.10.2021. During the operation, all suspects as per the information were searched various drugs like MDMA/ Ecstasy, Cocaine, MD (Mephedrone) and charas has been recovered." It added that a total of eight people including two females have been apprehended and their role is being investigated.

