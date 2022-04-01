'How Did Protesters Reach Kejriwal's Doors?' Delhi HC Raps Police, Orders to Preserve CCTV Footage

The Delhi high court on Friday ordered police to preserve the CCTV footage of the alleged vandalism at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence and submit the status report in a sealed cover on the next day of hearing. The court asked the police officers to explain how did the protesters reach the doors of the CM.

A day ago, the Delhi Police had arrested eight people in connection with the alleged vandalism. Those arrested were identified as Chandrakant (27) of Meet Nagar, Pradeep Tiwari (27) and Raju Kumar Singh (28) of Kirti Nagar, Jitender Bisht (40) of Karawal Nagar, Naveen Kumar (38) and Bablu Kumar (35) of Jahangirpuri, Neeraj Dixit (25) of Sitapur, and Sunny (21) of Azadpur, the police said. They said around 20 have been identified from video footage and teams have been sent to conduct raids.

The Aam Aadmi Party also filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police against BJP functionary Tajinder Bagga, alleging that he threatened to kill CM Kejriwal. “During a news channel debate, Bagga had Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha unko jeene nahi dega. The statement was made immediately after the violent attack on the official CM residence in Delhi, led by BJP Youth Wing’s Tejasvi Surya and his goons," the party said.

On Wednesday, members of the BJP youth wing allegedly vandalised property outside the residence of Kejriwal against his remarks on ‘The Kashmir Files’ film. Police had on Wednesday registered a case in connection with the incident against unidentified people.

“The case was registered under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi had said. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wanted to “kill" Kejriwal after its debacle in the Punjab polls.

He also alleged that activists of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the saffron party, damaged CCTV cameras and security barriers at the chief minister’s residence during a protest.

