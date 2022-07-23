How Director Sudha Kongara, Team Celebrated Soorarai Pottru's 5 National Awards

The jury of the 68th National Film Awards announced the winners for the year 2020 on Friday. Tamil film Soorarai Pottru has bagged five national awards in different categories and the film’s director Sudha Kongara celebrated the news with his team.

As soon as the results were declared in a press conference by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, the makers of Soorarai Pottru have been on cloud nine. The film won the awards for Best Feature Film. The Best Actor award is shared between Suriya for Soorarai Pottru and Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

The film also bagged the Best Actress award for Aparrna Balamurali. Best Screenplay for Shalini Usha Nair and director Sudha Kongara as well as Best Music Direction (Background Score) for GV Prakash Kumar.

Filmmaker Sudha Kongara shared photos of their little celebration. In the photos, the team of Soorarai Pottru is seen cheering as they clicked for the photo. The director also flashed her dazzling smile. She added the photo of the cake, which read: “We Won Maara.” She wrote in the caption, “We have Won,” in Tamil.

The film had an OTT release due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but was loved by the audience and is also critically acclaimed. The film is partially inspired by the life events of the Simplify Deccan founder, GR Gopinath.

Celebrities from Bollywood and Tollywood industries have been pouring congratulatory messages to the team. Akshay Kumar, who has stepped in the shoes of Suriya for the Hindi remake of the film, also tweeted.

“Over the moon to see Soorarai Pottru win the top honours at the National Awards. Heartfelt congratulations my brother Suriya, Aparrna Balamurali and my director Sudha Kongara. Humbled to be working in the Hindi adaptation of such an iconic film,” wrote Akshay Kumar.

Over the moon to see #SooraraiPottru win the top honours at the National Awards. Heartfelt congratulations my brother @Suriya_offl, #AparrnaBalamurali and my director #SudhaKongara. Humbled to be working in the Hindi adaptation of such an iconic film 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 22, 2022

The film will also star Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal reprising their roles in the Tamil film. Sudha Kongara is the one who has donned the director’s hat for the Hindi remake.

