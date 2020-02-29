How Do I Raise My Daughters? Wife of Mustafabad Man Shot in Head Looks at Uncertain Future

New Delhi: Mudassir Khan (35), a resident of Mustafabad, was shot dead by the mob at Kabir Nagar in the afternoon on 25 February.

He left behind his wife and eight daughters, of whom the eldest is 14-year-old, while the youngest one was born 15 days ago. Imrana, his wife, is inconsolable and has only one question in mind at the moment — how would she raise her daughters?

Khan was a scrap dealer and had his shop in Narela. He had gone to Kabir Nagar for business-related work on February 24 around 11 in the morning. As he got stuck there due to the riots, he decided to stay there at his relative’s place.

A day later, when he decided to return home, he was shot in the head by a mob. He was taken to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. His family was informed about half an hour later.

They had spoken via video call that day when Khan told Imrana that heavy stone pelting was happening around him and she urged him to stay safe. He was shot dead by rioters when he tried to return home, she said.

The second-eldest daughter (12), who studies in class 7, said, “The last time we talked to him on video call, he told us he would come back as soon as possible. The situation was only worsening at that time. Even our uncle suggested that he should stay back in Kabir Nagar until things turned normal.”

(Mudassir Khan's father, Hazi Mohammed Yasir (first from left), with neighbours sit outside their home. News18)

Khan’s father, Hazi Mohammed Yasir (70), said, “When I heard on February 24 around 1pm that riots have been instigated, I told him not to come back and stay with someone in the Kabir Nagar.”

“He did not die immediately after being shot in the head, but lost consciousness only about 15 minutes later. He was declared brought dead at the hospital,” Yasir said.

Khan’s mother said she had tried to stop him from leaving home that fateful day. “When I asked him that day not to go out as the situation was bad that day, he said he had work and would be back by evening.”

After being informed about an attack around 2 in the afternoon, his brother left for the police station with some locals and from there they were taken to GTB hospital. At the hospital, they came to know that Khan had died after being shot in the head.

“We were informed about his death in the evening, but we didn’t say anything to the children till late in the night,” Khan’s mother said.

His nephew, Ayaan, got emotional while sharing with News18 that his ‘Mamu’ wanted him to become an engineer and always told him to prioritise his studies. “I’ll study hard and will became an engineer and fulfill his dream,” Ayaan said.

Khan wanted his eldest daughter to become a doctor and his next child a nurse. Two of his daughters, who study in Bareilly, have come home for vacation. The family doesn’t know how to take it ahead from here.

