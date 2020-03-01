Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'How Do You Sleep': Owaisi Calls Out PM Modi for Silence on 'Genocide' in Delhi

The Hyderabad MP blamed the provocative statements by the BJP leaders for the large scale violence in Delhi, which killed over 40 people and injured many others.

IANS

Updated:March 1, 2020, 5:29 PM IST
Hyderabad: Terming the violence in northeast Delhi as "pre-planned genocide", AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break his silence and discharge his constitutional duty to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The Hyderabad MP questioned the Prime Minister's silence on the violence, not far from his official residence. He blamed the provocative statements by the BJP leaders for the large scale violence, which killed over 40 people and injured many others.

Owaisi was addressing a meeting to mark the 62nd anniversary of the revival of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

The MP said a 'storm of hatred' was created against the Muslims and cautioned that this is not good for the country.

He, however, said those who put their lives at risk to save people from other communities offer glimmer of hope in the darkness.

Terming the Delhi violence as 'targeted structural' violence, he said that the responsibility of this lies at the doorsteps of the BJP government.

Owaisi said he had thought that Prime Minister Modi had learnt lessons from the Gujarat genocide of 2002. "Two genocides have occurred in two decades," the MP said.

He said during the last five-and-half years only hatred was spread against the Muslims.

Repeatedly addressing Prime Minister, the AIMIM leader said he should speak up for the poor and innocents killed and who belong to both the communities.

Owaisi referred to some cases, including the killings of an Intelligence Bureau official, an injured Muslim youth who was forced to sing national anthem by the police, and the burning alive of an 85-year-old woman.

"Mr Prime Minister, how do you sleep after watching all these killings and destruction," asked the MP.

Slamming Delhi police, Owaisi asked why they had so much hatred for the Muslims.

Referring to a report of the ISIS using a vedio of police torture of a Muslim youth, Owaisi said Modi was giving an opportunity to the terror outfit.

He also questioned the silence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Central Minister Ram Vilas Paswan and Akali Dal on the Delhi violence.

Owaisi reiterated that the protests against the CAA, NPR and NRC will continue.​

