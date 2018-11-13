How Far Would You Go for a Slice of Pizza? Ask These Delhi Robbers

Stealing jewellery, cash and valuables now seems to be passé as the new target of Delhi robbers is pizzas.The mouth-watering delicacy proved to be the undoing of a gang of Delhi robbers that targeted pizza and food delivery staff and robbed them of not only the food but also their valuables.The modus operandi of the gang members was to order pizza on phone, schedule the delivery at secluded locations and then rob the deliverymen of pizzas, phones, cash and their two-wheelers, the Hindustan Times reported.Police have arrested three men who admitted to their involvement in the crime and recovered five food delivery bags, credit card swipe machines, three mobile phones and a motorcycle. They said two of the three gang members had earlier worked as deliverymen and their knowledge of the business helped them commit the crimes.Cops said the accused came under the scanner when it was observed that they had placed orders at different restaurants through an online food delivery portal and requested delivery at secluded places. The deliverymen who were robbed told the police that when they arrived with the order, the men threatened them with a knife, snatched the food and then robbed them of valuables.