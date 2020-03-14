How Govt is Seamlessly Screening Thousands of Passengers for Coronavirus on Arrival at Indian Airports

With 84 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in India, airports across the country are on high-alert, especially in New Delhi where international air traffic is the highest.

Flights to affected countries have temporarily been suspended and international airports are scanning incoming passengers from countries on the Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s (DGCA) watchlist. The list includes a total of 12 countries so far including Italy, Iran, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Japan and Nepal.

The Airport Health Organisation (APHO) has been put in charge of screening of passengers at the airports. More than 15,000 passengers have been screened at Delhi airport.

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has issued guidelines to India’s 23 international airports to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Passengers for the 12 countries on the DGCA’s watchlist are segregated on arrival. There are dedicated corridors for incoming flights from at-risk countries. These passengers are prohibited from mixing others during the health screening, immigration and at the areas near the conveyor belts.

According to information provided by GMR, passengers from international flights have to file a self-declaration upon arrival stating that they do not have any symptoms, as far they are aware.

Passengers travelling to India from Italy or South Korea will require a certificate from authorised laboratories of the respective countries stating that they tested negative for Covid-19.

However, it’s not just international passengers who are screened for symptoms. Domestic passengers also have to undergo mandatory screening before being cleared to leave the airport.

Airports are using non-contact infra-red thermometers to check passengers for symptoms of the coronavirus. If an individual is suspected or found positive for coronavirus, each airport has a segregated room where they can be quarantined.

The airports are undertaking extensive sanitation of all areas to reduce the risk of Covid-19 spreading. Airport employees have been advised to wear masks and gloves to reduce the risk of infection — even those at customs who oversee suspicious baggage.

Airlines have been directed to make inflight announcements regarding precautions to prevent a coronavirus infection while travelling.

Passengers can call the 24x7 helpline of Airport Health Organization by dialling 011-25653408 or write to them at aphopalam@gmail.com, for any further information.

For current updated advisory on visa related information, passengers can also contact the Indian embassy, immigration authority or visit their website – www.boi.gov.in. The Indian government has advised its citizens to defer any non-essential travel.

