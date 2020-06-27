How Handling Criticism Is An Effortless Task For Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bacchan bagged the coveted Miss World title in 1994.



For years, she wowed fans with her acting potential too.



And she still continues to be referred to as the queen of many hearts.

A doting mother, a loving wife and an actor par excellence – she is all. Including a soft target. Read on to know how Aishwarya has handled criticism like a pro.





We’d all like to believe that we are incredibly brilliant beings who can never put a foot wrong. But when fans slamming a star for her fashion choices or movie critics taking a dig for her inability to do justice to her role, it’s not a particularly pleasant experience to have your perspective of yourself torn down. But criticism is not just crucial, it’s a vital part of everything you do – especially if you’re a mega celeb like Aisharya Rai Bachchan.







Savagely Slammed For Fashion Choices







From sporting Indian ethnic outfits to the princess-perfect ballgowns, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has given most memorable looks at national and international platforms. Despite delivering surprises and showstopper moments, the actress has often been criticised for her fashion choices. Remember how she evoked quite a reaction with her “purple lips” look at the Cannes Film Festival? While many loved it, some slammed the actress for her poor styling choice. Hitting back at critics, she said, “I had fun with it. It’s interesting and evoked all kinds of responses, and art does that. And I have said this not now in the context of Purple Lips, but I have maintained this over the years about the red carpet or creatives.”

She further added, "It’s not the first or last in my life. It’s the time for the creative artists to have their Picasso moments. Sometimes people get it and sometimes they don’t. Sometimes it can be “Wow, and sometimes it can be I really can’t comprehend it. And that’s fine! It’s really not my fulcrum of existence and I have enjoyed it.”

Spoke Out Against Body Shaming

The former Miss World who has rubbed shoulders with Hollywood's finest at multiple international events, faced unrealistic pressure to get her body back into shape after pregnancy. As expected, she became the subject of cruel jibes online about her post-baby weight. In an interview, she opened up about being judged for her post-pregnancy weight after her daughter Aradhaya was born in 2011.

“It’s not just been post motherhood. Contextually, post motherhood, you are referring to specifically body shaming. Because you are looking at it from that aspect of the body frame changing. I am talking about the reason I was able to handle it because I have faced judgement in my life for so long," said Aishwarya.







When asked if her confidence took a beating at the time, she said, “There was never a point of self-doubt. I’m so happy in my own life with Aaradhya around and the positivity as well as clarity that I have in my head about myself. At the end of the day, these are the choices I’m making. Nobody else is dictating or telling me how to be and what to do.”

Interestingly, the actress didn’t bow down to the incessant pressure to look a certain way just because she is doomed to carry the 'World's Most Beautiful Woman' sash on her permanently.

She neither go on a diet or hit the gym for her prestigious Cannes appearance. We adore and respect her because made it cool to revel in motherhood, with the extra curves and all.

'Racist' Ad Withdrawn







In 2015, Aishwarya’s jewellery advertisement drew flak for being "racist" and promoting child slavery. In the ad, she appears to be signifying aristocracy from a bygone era. While she is bejewelled, poised and looks relaxed, an underage slave-child, both dark and emaciated, finds it tough to hold an oversize umbrella over her head.



The film star's publicist said the actress was photographed without the backdrop.

"The final layout of the ad is entirely the prerogative of the creative team for a brand," Ms Rai Bachchan's publicist said in a statement, suggesting that the actress had not been involved in the final photo. After criticism, the company issued an apology on its FB page.

It said the advertisement was intended to portray "royalty, timeless beauty and elegance" and expressed deep regret for any inadvertent hurt caused.





Targeted For Acting Skills











After winning the Miss World title in 1994, she was quite clearly spoilt for choice regarding her debut film. But the fact that she chose Mani Ratnam’s Iruvar over all mainstream Bollywood films goes on to explain how she prefers the unconventional roles over the obvious. She turned down the historical role of Briseis opposite Brad Pitt in Troy while other Asian actors were happily lapping up insoncequential Hollywood roles. Her other interesting roles included the multi-layered character of Nandini in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999) and the subtle Neeru in Rituparno Ghosh’s Raincoat five years later.

But critics continue to refer to her as eye candy, gorgeous and stunning, but stop short of complementing her acting abilities.

But does that stop her from taking up roles she has faith in? Not really, she took up Fanney Khan even though the character came with only 20 minutes of screen time because she was convinced about the significance of the role.

All in all, Aishwarya, who has inspired many to dream big, has never been afraid of receiving criticism. Even if it’s minor or well-meaning, she never let criticism feel like a punch in the gut. But thank you for letting us understand that if you’re going to do anything interesting in the world, criticism is an unavoidable fact.