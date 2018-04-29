English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
How JK Rowling Reached Out to a 12-year-old Kashmiri Girl With her Tweet
Not only has JK Rowling read Kulsum's essay that was shared in a tweet by her teacher at the Haji Public School in Doda, the British author even expressed the desire to send something to Kulsum.
Author J.K. Rowling poses for photographers at a gala in London (Image courtesy: Reuters)
New Delhi: When 12-year-old Kulsum wrote an essay on JK Rowling, she hardly imagined that it would actually be read by the Harry Potter author herself, along with many others.
A first generation learner in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda village, Kulsum is an avid Harry Potter fan just like any other teenager her age, yet, her story is very different from her peers.
Not only has Rowling read the schoolgirl’s essay that was shared in a tweet by her teacher at the Haji Public School in Doda, the British author even expressed the desire to send something to Kulsum.
Rowling wrote: “Please can you send me Kulsum’s full name in DM? I’d love to send her something.”
While Kulsum is no “witch” like her favourite Hermione Granger, the moment when she was told about Rowling’s tweet, was nothing but magical for the little fan.
“Sabbah ma’am told me that J K Rowling had seen my essay and that she had replied. I am so happy. If I get to meet J K Rowling, I will tell her she is wonderful,” she told the Indian Express.
On April 26, Kulsum’s teacher Sabbah Haji tagged Rowling in the tweet sharing a photograph of her essay. The essay read: “I am not inspired by J K Rowling only because she writes well but also because she has faced many difficulties but didn’t give up.”
The few lines written by the girl was corrected by a teacher with red ink. It talks about how Rowling has inspired her and how she has been learning English since Class 2.
Now, Rowling has left not just Kulsum, but everyone else at the school elated. Sabbah later said that the tweet that is now a talking point, will be framed and preserved at the school.
Please can you send me Kulsum's full name by DM? I'd love to send her something.— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 26, 2018
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
