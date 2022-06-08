How Lokesh Kanagaraj Brilliantly Uses Old Songs in His Movies

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram Starring Kamal Haasan is having a great run at the box office. The director has pulled off a brilliant film with superstar Kamal Haasan, and the fans are excited about it. Apart from delivering good films, Lokesh is also brilliant at using old songs in his films. Let’s look at some of the songs he used in Kaithi, Master and Vikram.

Kaithi: Director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s second film Kaithi was a huge success. And apart from getting the best out of his actors, Lokesh is an expert in reviving old songs for his films. In a scene in Kaithi, the director used the songs Jumbalaka Jumbalaka and Aasai Athigam Vachu.

Master: Master, directed by Lokesh, featured Vijay in the lead role. He used an old song in the film. In a scene where Malavika Mohanan is lurking in the salon shop, Ilaiyaraaja’s song Karutha Machan from the movie Pudhu Nellu Pudhu Naathu plays in the background.

Vikram: Vikram directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj with superstar Kamal Haasan has been a huge success. In this film too, Lokesh used an old song in his usual style. He used the song Chakku Chakku Vathikuchi from the 1995 film Asuran for Vikram’s Kamal Haasan. After seeing the song, fans whistled in theatres.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.