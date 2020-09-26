'How Long Will India be Kept Away from Decision Making': PM Modi at UNGA; Top Quotes from His Speech

Delivering a virtual address at the annual UN General Assembly on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for "reforms" in the United Nations and said the people of India have been waiting for a long time for the process for the reforms to get completed.

"People of India are worried whether this process will ever reach the logical end. After all, how long India will be kept separate from the decision making structures of the United Nations," he said.

The prime minister questioned what has the international body done for the world as it has been struggling to fight Covid-19.

Here are the top quotes from his speech:

- "For the last 8-9 months, the whole world has been struggling with the global epidemic. Where is the United Nations in its efforts to combat this global epidemic? Where is an effective response?"

- "A country which is the world's largest democracy, a country where more than 18 percent of the world's population lives, a country with hundreds of languages, hundreds of dialects, many creeds, many ideologies."

- "The country that has lived for years leading the global economy and years of slavery, a country where changes are effected on a large part of the world. How long will that country have to wait?"

- "When India extends a hand of friendship to someone, it is not against any third country. When India strengthens the development partnership, there is no thought of forcing a partner country behind it. We never lag behind in sharing experiences from our development journey."

- "As the world's largest vaccine producing country, I want to give another assurance to the global community. India's vaccine production and vaccine delivery capability will work to take the whole humanity out of this crisis."

- "In this difficult time of Pandemic, India's pharmaceutical industry has sent essential medicines to more than 150 countries."

- "We will use the prestige and experience of being the largest democracy in the world for world interest. Our path is from Janakalyan to Jagakalyan. India's voice will always rise for peace, security, and prosperity."

- "Starting from January next year, India will also fulfil its responsibility as a non-permanent member of the Security Council. India will always speak in support of peace, security and prosperity."

- "Voice of India is raised against the enemy of humanity, human race and human values - terrorism, illegal arms smuggling, drugs, money laundering."

- "India is running a campaign to deliver drinking water from pipes to 150 million homes in its villages. A few days ago, India has started a very big plan to connect its 6 lakh villages with broadband optical fiber."

- "There are large-scale efforts in India to promote women entrepreneurship. Today, women of India are taking the most benefit of the world's largest micro financing schemes. India is one of the countries where women are being given 26 weeks of paid maternity leave."

- "In India, the rights of transgenders are also being secured through necessary legal reforms."