How Madhya Pradesh Bested Others to Top Vaccination Chart: Over 8,000 Centres, Monitoring By CM

Madhya Pradesh emerged as the big success story of the blockbuster vaccination day on Monday — recording over 16 lakh jabs. The Indore district alone recorded nearly 2.2 lakh jabs, nearly three times the number recorded by Delhi.

“Madhya Pradesh had set a target of vaccinating 10 lakh people today. But seeing the capability of Madhya Pradesh, the Centre gave us five lakh extra doses. I am thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the same. This is a win for our janbaghidari model,” said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The highest daily vaccination figure achieved by Madhya Pradesh earlier was 4.9 lakh on June 14.

After Indore, Bhopal recorded over 1.37 lakh doses, followed by Ujjain, which clocked nearly one lakh jabs. Five other districts, including Gwalior, Jabalpur and Dhar, reported over 50,000 jabs each.

Madhya Pradesh, in fact, gave more than twice the number of jabs administered by Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state.

Madhya Pradesh, however, was slack in the past few days on vaccination, apparently preparing for Monday. While Sundays are off for vaccination and MP only recorded 692 doses on June 20, the state gave 22,000 doses a day earlier on Saturday and about 15,000 doses on Friday.

How MP did it

Madhya Pradesh had set up a special state-level control room for the exercise on Monday and over 8,000 vaccination centers were made functional for the mega drive.

The chief minister himself visited vaccination centres today in three districts of Datia, Bhopal and Sehore after conducting a virtual dialogue with citizens over the last one week, motivating them to get themselves vaccinated.

Marathon meetings have also been chaired by chief minister with officials in this regard for a week.

The government also arranged refreshments for people at all vaccination centres today, recorded videos about their experience and propagated the same on its social media handles.

People coming for vaccination were greeted with a tika at many centres by officials. All state ministers were sent by the chief minister to their respective constituencies to motivate people to get the jabs during the drive.

The CM has also urged people taking the jabs to take a pledge to become “motivators” and convince others to take the jab too. He further felicitated some children, who had convinced elders to take the jabs.

Special efforts were made to ensure that the aged and the disabled get the jabs without any difficulty at the centres, and they even turned up in good numbers.

The state also got prominent people like Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarti to issue vaccine appeals on social media.

The crisis management committees formed by the state government earlier at the village, block and district level also played a big role in propelling MP to take the top slot.

Campaign to Continue

The CM said the mega campaign will continue in the days to come as vaccination was the best way to beat the pandemic. He announced a special vaccination campaign from July 1-3 as well.

“Today’s success shows that there is no doubt left in the minds of people regarding vaccination and there is no hesitancy. I visited a Scheduled Caste-dominated village Parasari in Datia district and a Scheduled Tribe-dominated village Sirali in Sehore today to find people participating in the vaccination campaign with all enthusiasm,” he said.

Madhya Pradesh has so far given a total of 1.66 crore doses, including 21 lakh second doses. Districts like Indore and Bhopal in the state faced the brunt of the second and the first wave, but Madhya Pradesh has brought the Covid situation under control since earlier this month.

