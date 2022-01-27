How Ministries Turned Dump into Cafeterias, Wellness Centres, Gyms, Record Rooms, Parking Spaces

A courtyard, departmental canteens and even health and wellness centres and gyms — this is what some ministries have been able to create in space to the tune of 12 lakh square feet that was freed by weeding out 22 lakh files and other waste material in a campaign last year.

The courtyard-cafeteria was established with modern aesthetics from a dump-yard in the Department of Posts. In some other ministries, departmental canteens in the style of modular fitting and modern aesthetics with contemporary seating were established, the Secretary of Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) V Srinivas has said at the ASCI Public Lecture Series.

“The Department of Land Resources and a few other ministries established health and wellness centres along with gymnasium facilities within their premises. In the North Block, information boards highlighting the preamble, fundamental duties were put up, corridors were dedicated to women freedom fighters, the Mahatma’s ideals of cleanliness, portals, glimpses of his life were showcased, along with digital screens showcasing Swachh Bharat campaign,” Srinivas said.

The secretary further said inclusivity measures were introduced included washrooms for differently abled persons, female washrooms being equipped with both sanitary and napkin vending machines and incinerators. “For efficient management of space, compactors were installed, current and future space requirements were assessed and excess space rented out was foregone that resulted in financial savings. Ministries cleared scrap disposal, weeded out files and transformed space into record rooms, section offices and parking spaces,” he said.

The Department of Health Research went digital by providing an e-library with both national and international subscription alternatives to a physical library and freed up space. Installation of Swachh ATM inside Nirman Bhavan was done that converted waste into cash, waste papers were collected and recycled to provide file covers and file boards. Srinivas further said for improved waste disposal, weeded out scrap was sent to a recycling unit, compost making plants were established outside cafeteria spaces along with waste converter plants and separate dustbins for disposing lithium batteries were setup.

News18 had reported last week that all ministries and departments in the central government will have to compulsorily dedicate three hours a week towards disposing of pending files, VIP references and grievances and the secretaries concerned will have to review the progress on this front every month, according to the instructions issued by the DARPG.

In a communication to all secretaries in the central government on January 4, accessed by News18.com, cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba said their personal attention is needed to ensure the implementation of the latest instructions by DARPG.

