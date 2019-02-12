English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
How Modi Played Cupid Between Lankan Girl and MP Boy Who Married in Valentine Week
Govind, a staunch supporter of PM Modi, had liked one of his tweets which was later also liked by Hansini. Curious, Govind searched about her online and soon they became friends.
Photo for representation.
Bhopal: There couldn’t have been a better Valentine’s Day week for Hansini Edheerisinghe, a Sri Lankan woman who got married to her soulmate from India on Sunday -- and it is none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi who unknowingly played cupid between the two.
On February 10, Madhya Pradesh witnessed an unusual marriage when Sri Lanka’s Hansini, 25, tied the knot with 26-year-old Govind Prakash from a tiny village Kuchrod in Mandsaur, some 325km from the state capital Bhopal.
The two tech-savvy young souls had met on Twitter in 2015. Govind, a staunch supporter of PM Modi, had liked one of his tweets which was later also liked by Hansini. Curious, Govind searched about her online and soon they became friends. They started chatting frequently and love blossomed eventually.
In 2017, Hansini visited India and was received by Govind at the New Delhi airport. She met Govind’s family in Kuchrod and they both took an immediate liking to each other. To keep things moving, the love-struck girl had to convince her family to pursue a course in physiotherapy in India while Govind completed his bachelor’s degree in engineering.
Meanwhile, the families of the couple got in touch with each other and fixed the marriage for February 10. The Lankan family, which follows Buddhism, was delighted to find a match for their daughter in a vegetarian family and agreed to the relation gleefully, the family said.
Fifteen family members from the bride’s side attended the wedding while the whole of groom’s family was present for big day. The marriage was solemnised as per Hindu rituals. Hansini’s father is a lawyer and mother is a professor.
Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
