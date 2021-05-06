How Much from Rs 1.58L Cr Spent on Oxygen Plants, ICU Beds: Rajyavardhan Rathore Asks Rajasthan Govt

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Rajasthan Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has released a video wherein he wanted to know from the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government how much money from over Rs 1.58 crore did it spend on building health infrastructure between the two waves of coronavirus pandemic. Rathore said he had received a letter on May 4 from a senior state health department official who said there is a lack of equipment, including a list of 111 items, required for treatment of COVID-19 patients in the districts and that can be addressed with the help of Rs 3.66 crore.

Stating that he has sanctioned Rs 1 crore from his MPLAD fund for the same on May 6, the retired Army officer said that while he only did his bit during the pandemic, the lack of infrastructure revealed a picture of negligence on the part of those in power.

The BJP national spokesperson said the Rajasthan government had over Rs 66,000 crore to spend during 2019-20 and over Rs 90,000 crore in 2020-21, adding that between the two waves of the pandemic, it had over Rs 1.58 lakh crore. the Jaipur (rural) MP then said that the question as simple — how much did the Rajasthan government spend to build oxygen plants, ICU beds and other related infrastructure from this fund.

