How News18 Got You the Fastest and the Most Accurate Lok Sabha Election Results
CNN-News18 and News18.com lined-up special programming initiatives to keep the viewers apprised of the latest trends and major developments.
New Delhi: Who’s going to win today? When the entire nation was eagerly awaiting the answer to this question on counting day, News18 gave them the answer with the fastest and on-point trends from across the country.
CNN-News18 and News18.com lined-up special programming initiatives to keep the viewers apprised of the latest trends and major developments.
The News18 Network had set up an exclusive Election Hub in Hyderabad that comprised almost half a dozen men dedicated to each state. Stringers and reporters were present at each counting centre in every constituency throughout India, punching in numbers in tandem with the counting.
This information directly reached the Election Hub where each constituency was updated and the numbers were directly flashed on the channel, chances of any discrepancy completely negated.
In line with the legacy of bringing innovations in programming, the News18 Network also deployed ‘Magic Wall’ – an analytical tool that uses artificial intelligence for election programming and result presentation.
Powered by research done at the constituency level by the extensive network, this innovative tool produced accurate data, did a quick comparative analysis of the trends vis-à-vis the previous poll results, winning and losing candidates, their margins, emerging giant-killers and percentages.
Bringing a seamless blend of technology and creativity, News18 extensively utilized augmented and virtual reality technology to provide appealing and enhanced coverage.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
