'How Old Are You?' Malaika Arora's Adorable Exchange With Her Dog on His Birthday

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora has posted on Instagram a cute video in which she is celebrating her dog’s birthday. In the video, you can see Malaika celebrating her dog, Casper’s, 7th birthday. She gifted him a dog-friendly cake while asking how old he was. She posted a short video on Instagram and captioned it, “#happybirthday #mylove #birthdayboy #casper.” The two of them seem to be having a lot of fun together which will make you smile.

Insta:

https://www.instagram.com/malaikaaroraofficial/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=f2740d76-158d-4e43-8db2-8289a0d4fa24

In the adorable video, Malaika is seen talking to her dog and wishing him a happy birthday. Casper barked excitedly when Malaika asked him how old he was now and treated him with cake to celebrate the special occasion.

RELATED NEWS Mumbai Police Celebrating the First Birthday of Its Dog Cops is the Pawsome Content We Need

She then tries to get him to give a high-five. The actor is wearing a red dress with white polka dots. The video was posted 14 hours ago and has already received more than 1,00,000 likes. The cuteness and vibe of the video caught the attention of her fans, and netizens couldn’t stop showering their love upon it.

From her fans to celebrity friends, everyone is showering their love on Malaika’s post. Reacting to her Instagram reel, Bhavna Panday wrote, “Happy Birthday Casper!!! Too cute.” Along with Bhavna, Amrita Arora (Sibling of Malaika Arora) commended, “Happy birthday darling caspu, we love you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Apart from this, on Valentine’s day, the actor shared a cute photo with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. In the post, the couple can be seen hugging each other. Captioning the post Malaika wrote, “Mine,” and the internet went crazy over it. She also shared some snaps from her date night on the Instagram story with her main man Arjun.

Arjun, on the other hand, also shared a mushy pic on his Instagram, captioning it with Bill Withers song lyrics, “Ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone/It’s not warm when she’s away/Ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone/And she’s always gone too long/Anytime she goes away."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.