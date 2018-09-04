How One Sim Card Links ‘Hindu Ultras’ Accused of Plotting Sunburn Festival Bombing

The ATS team investigating the Nalasopara explosives case told the court on Tuesday that all accused arrested in the case shared one sim card with each other during operations.The sim card recovered from Vaibhav Raut was passed on to Sudhanva Gondhlikar who then returned it Raut. The same sim card was also used by Avinash Pawar and later returned to Raut. Raut was a member of Hindu ultra group 'Sanatan Sanstha', a charge that the group has rejected.According to ATS, the sim card was with Pawar between December 2017 and January 2018. The tower location of the card was traced to Ghatkopar, Pune and Belgaum in Karnataka.ATS suspects that Pawar was involved in the plot to hurl county made bombs at the Sunburn festival that was held in Pune in December 2017 and was also involved in an incident in Belgaum, when a petrol bomb was hurled at Prakash Talkies on January 25 during screening of the movie Padmavat.Raut and Gondhlikar has also been named as accused in the plot to attack the Pune music festival.“Avinash Pawar has done recce of some more places. We also suspect that he has attended training arranged by Shrikant Pangarkar,” an ATS official said.The ATS has linked Pangarkar with the murders of both journalist Gauri Lankesh and rationalist Narendra Dabholkar.Investigators are also searching data collected from seized material. A diary seized from Pawar is also being decoded. Avinash has been remanded to police custody till September 6.