How Pakistani Media Reported PM Modi’s Visit to America

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US is being spectated by the entire world, more so by Pakistan. Especially after the recent developments in Afghanistan and other South-Asian events.

One of Pakistan’s most influential English language newspapers, Dawn, used a wire copy to report on the issue. Titled “Biden discusses Indian Bidens with Modi, and asks ‘Are we related?'", the report spoke the mysterious family connection that US President Joe Biden has to India. “Modi said Biden had mentioned the connection to him previously, so he had hunted for documents that could help fill in the gaps in the family tree," read the report

Express Tribune, meanwhile, used another wire copy to talk about how the Human Rights Watch (HRW) has urged the international community to “spotlight the human rights abuses” of Modi’s government ahead of his speech at UNGA. The report is titled “Modi’s rights abuses in spotlight ahead of UNGA address."

“On September 22, the US congressional briefing on ‘religious freedom in India’ by the HRW revealed an appalling record of the human rights violations by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The testimony of John Sifton, the Asia Advocacy Director, put forward “scathing criticism” of the Indian government’s assault on religious minorities in India," read the report.

Most newspapers in Pakistan used wire copies to inform its readers about Modi’s visit to US. However, there was very little commentary on how the visit may impact Pakistan or global politics. There were also no editorials carried on the issue.

