How PFI Joined Forces with SIMI, ISIS, Zakir Naik for its 'Reign of Anti-India Terror' | Exclusive
1-MIN READ

How PFI Joined Forces with SIMI, ISIS, Zakir Naik for its ‘Reign of Anti-India Terror’ | Exclusive

By: Manoj Gupta

Edited By: Manjiri Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: September 26, 2022, 17:24 IST

New Delhi, India

The protest was organised against the recent nationwide raids on the outfit and the arrest of its activists. (Image: PTI )

The protest was organised against the recent nationwide raids on the outfit and the arrest of its activists. (Image: PTI )

CNN-News18 has accessed the criminal records of the Popular Front of India (PFI) leaders, which show their nefarious activities with an intention to destabilise India

Amid the national crackdown, CNN-News18 has accessed the criminal records of the Popular Front of India (PFI) leaders, which show their nefarious activities with an intention to destabilise India. The records show the leaders have been actively conspiring with anti-India elements based in Pakistan and the Middle-East, among others.

Many of its leaders were earlier members of the banned outfit Students’ Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and Indian Mujahideen.

PFI’s national chairman Abdul Rehman was the former National Secretary of SIMI, while PFI’s State Secretary Abdul Hameed was a former State Secretary of SIMI. They have also been actively involved in fund collection in the Middle-East to fund terror activities in India.

The Pakistani establishment has been extremely active in using the diaspora linked with the PFI for fund transfer.

ROLE IN MURDERS

The PFI has been linked to murders of several political, social and religious leaders and organising armed training camps in different places such as Narath in Kannur, Kerala in 2013.

In 2010, 27 PFI cadres had attacked Kerala Professor TJ Joseph and severed his hand in 2010 for hurting Islamic sentiments.

Mohammed Sakib, a national executive committee member of the PFI, has been accused of collaborating with people in the Middle-East and carrying out hawala transactions from Pakistan. He also tried to use some Pak-based terror groups as linkmen to send money to Indian jails for Pak prisoners under the garb of legal assistance, the records show.

Tags:
first published:September 26, 2022, 17:10 IST
last updated:September 26, 2022, 17:24 IST