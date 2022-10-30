CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss16#Movies#T20WorldCup#Diwali#ElonMusk
Home » News » India » How PM Modi-fied Oct 31: Sardar Patel’s Birth Anniversary as Rashtriya Ekta Divas at Statue of Unity Every Year
1-MIN READ

How PM Modi-fied Oct 31: Sardar Patel’s Birth Anniversary as Rashtriya Ekta Divas at Statue of Unity Every Year

By: News Desk

Edited By: Manjiri Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: October 30, 2022, 15:41 IST

New Delhi, India

PM Modi dedicates the ‘Statue of Unity’ to the nation, on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, at Kevadiya, in Narmada district of Gujarat on October 31, 2018. (Twitter/Mann ki baat updates)

PM Modi dedicates the ‘Statue of Unity’ to the nation, on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, at Kevadiya, in Narmada district of Gujarat on October 31, 2018. (Twitter/Mann ki baat updates)

This year, the celebration will witness Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Parade, which will include contingents of BSF and of five State Police Forces, one from each zone. A special attraction will be performance by a tribal children’s musical band from Ambaji

October 31, the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, is celebrated as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas every year since 2014, thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision and vision of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’.

In the past eight years, it has gained wide acceptance and the day has now become established at par with other important national celebrations such as Independence Day and Republic Day. Such has been the scale of its impact that the tradition of celebration of the day by the PM has become cast in stone — one which all future Prime Ministers would not want to miss out on.

The official celebrations in which the PM participates take place at the Statue of Unity, which was dedicated to the nation by the PM in 2018 on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas. So closely integrated are the location and the celebration of the day that this association has developed as much recall value as Kartavya Path for Republic Day and Red Fort for Independence Day.

This year, too, the PM will participate in the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations that will take place at the Statue of Unity.

The celebration will witness Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Parade, which will include contingents of Border Security Force (BSF) and of five State Police Forces, one from each zone. A special attraction of the programme will be performance by a tribal children’s musical band from Ambaji.

The members of the band once used to beg at Ambaji temple.

The PM had earlier encouraged these children when they had performed in front of him during his visit to Ambaji last month.

On this day, ‘Run for Unity’ conceptualised by PM Modi is also organised across the country.

Read all the Latest India News here

Tags:
first published:October 30, 2022, 15:23 IST
last updated:October 30, 2022, 15:41 IST